SU, Christian community organise Independence Day programmes

DADU: The Sindh University (SU), the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and the Christian community organised separate programmes to celebrate and honour the Independence Day on August 14 in Dadu.

Reportedly, the DC Tariq Manzoor Chandio inaugurated the programme and hoisted the national flag of Pakistan, in which scores of students of government and private schools, citizens and notables participated.

The students presented tableaus, patriotic speeches and songs on the eve of August 14.

The SU organised a commemorative programme at its campus in Dadu in which Prof Dr Anwar Ali Shah hoisted the flag, and said that Pakistan had got freedom through decades of joint effort and struggle by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Dr Allama Mohammad Iqbal and other Muslim leaders, and sacrifices of millions of Muslims.

“We are one nation and we need to strive for the development of our country,” he said.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioner Nazeer Ahmed Soomro, Mukhtiarkar Ghulam Shabbir Kalhoro also spoke on the occasion. Later, saplings were planted by the faculty members and pro-vice-chancellor of the SU.

The Christian community also held a programme at Mastoi Mohalla in Dadu. Tableaus were presented by their children.

SU presents Life Achievement Award to PVC

A Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to the Sindh University (SU) pro-vice-chancellor (PVC) Dr Anwar Ali Shah by faculty members, students and citizens during a programme held in the university’s campus in Dadu on August 14.

Reportedly, Lifetime Achievement Awards were also presented to assistant professors of Information and Technology (IT) department including Madam Kalsoom Manzoor Panhwar and Farhan Bashir Shaikh, and in particular, another award was presented to a Dawn’s correspondent Qurban Ali Khushik for rendering remarkable services to the society through journalism and an outstanding reporting on education.

Published in Daily Times, August 15th 2018.