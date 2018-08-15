Child dies in crossfire during a police shootout

A minor girl passed away on Monday night after sustaining a bullet during a police shootout in Akhtar Colony.

According to police, the girl was hit by a bullet during a shoot out. The police said that their personnel, who were wielding sub-machine guns, were chasing robbers. One of the robbers was shot to death, while two others managed to flee.

The girl was first shifted to a private hospital and then to Jinnah Hospital. MLO Jinnah Hospital Dr Zakia said that the post-mortem report shows the girl sustained a bullet in the head. The bullet was of a small weapon, she added. The final report would be submitted after two days.

Describing the detailed version of the events, police authorities said that robbers, who were in a rickshaw, were intercepted by police at Qayyumabad Chowrangi. The suspects were fleeing after having robbed from a car owner at a signal near the chowrangi. The Defence police were informed about the robbery, after which it sprung into action.

Police added that the car, which came under the crossfire, had two bullet marks near the trunk while the windscreen had one bullet mark.

