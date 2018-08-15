At least 11 injured in Nushki grenade attack

Eleven people were injured in a grenade attack in Nushki on Tuesday. Nushki SP explained that these men were present at a shop on Masjid Road when two unidentified men riding a motorcycle lobbed a grenade at a shop and fled the scene.

The injured were taken to a hospital where all but one was reported to be in a stable condition.

After the incident, police and other law enforcement personnel reached the site and cordoned off the area. An investigation into the explosion also went underway.

The incident follows multiple attacks in the restive province. On Saturday, at least six people including three Chinese engineers were wounded in a suicide attack on a bus in Dalbandin area of Chagai district. The bus carrying the engineers was being escorted by Frontier Corps (FC) personnel to Dalbanin Airport from Saindaik mines when the bomber tried to hit a vehicle laden with explosives he was driving into the bus.

The injured engineers were airlifted to Karachi for medical care. Meanwhile, the injured FC men were shifted to Quetta. The banned Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack.

