15 education officials in Naushahro Feroze suspended

KHAIRPUR: The Sindh education department secretary on Tuesday suspended fifteen teachers and officials of the Sindh Education and Literacy Department (SELD) over several public complaints in Naushahro Feroze District.

Reportedly, the suspended teachers and officials include superintendent Abdul Razak Mahar, superintendent Mir Muhammad Tanwari, district education office (DEO) clerk Muhammad Ayoob, primary school teacher (PST) Roshan Ali, Mehrabpur assistant AEDO Gul sher Mangrio, Deedar Manganhar, Ghulam Nabi Pirzado, Nazir Ahmed Sial, clerk Sayed Waryal Shah, senior clerk Khalid Khushk and Kandiaro AEDO office assistant Munir Ahmed tunio, PST Malook Mastoi and Bhiria AEDO senior clerk Muhammad Azam Chandio.

Meanwhile, the department ordered them to immediately report to the SELD in Karachi.

