Hasan Murtaza made PPP parliamentary leader in Punjab

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday appointed MPA-elect Hasan Murtaza as its parliamentary leader in Punjab.

The decision to this effect was made during a party’s meeting at the Zardari House. Former president Asif Ali Zardari chaired the meeting, while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also in attendence.

PPP MPAs-elect Hasan Murtaza, Usman mehmood, Mumtaz Chang, Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Raees Nabeel Ahmed and Ghazanfar Ali were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew called on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House on Tuesday.

Senators Sherry Rehman and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar were also present on the occasion. Matters of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

Separately, former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Asifa Bhutto Zardari hoisted a national flag at Zardari House to mark Independence Day.

Former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former leader of opposition in National Assembly Seyd Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Sherry Rehman, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Syed Naveed Qamar, Rukhsana Bangish, Amer Fida Paracha, Fauzia Habib and Jameel Soomro were also present on this occasion. Special prayers were offered for stability of democracy and prosperity of the country.

Published in Daily Times, August 15th 2018.