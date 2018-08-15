Air chief urges PAF to participate in tree plantation drive

Addressing a ceremony in connection with Independence Day in Islamabad on Tuesday, Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan said it is a sacred duty to contribute towards the prosperity of the country through nation building measures.

He expressed his resolve to make Pakistan Air Force a clean, green and compassionate organisation.

The Air Chief also launched the monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling in the premises of Air Headquarters. Over a hundred thousand saplings were planted by various personnel of the PAF all across the PAF regional air commands.

Over five million saplings would be planted in the ongoing drive all across PAF bases and formations.

Khan urged PAF families and especially the youth to come forward for the noble cause and plant as many trees as they can to bring green revolution in the country, stating that this campaign would not only contribute towards making Pakistan an environmental friendly country, but also help improve the country’s eco system.

