‘Continuity of democratic process to usher in new era of prosperity’

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday said that continuity of the democratic process would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the country.

Taking to the media after a flag hoisting ceremony, Sanjrani said: “We must take into account our past mistakes under a self-accountability process and review the factors hindering our national development. We should make sure that our differences do not become an obstacle in the national development. We must make collective efforts to eradicate lawlessness and terrorism from our soil.”

Sanjrani went on to say that emerging regional scenario and fast changing political situation had brought a major impact on regional socio-economic conditions of Pakistan over the past few years, which had resulted not only in creating security issues but also economic issues.

“We as a nation took bold steps to eradicate terrorism and extremism. Armed forces and law enforcement agencies have rendered great sacrifices for restoration peace and stability in the country.”

He added, “It is high time to reckon mistakes that led towards slackness on socio economic fronts”. He stressed the need for collective efforts to overcome challenges and work together for strengthening the foundations of democracy in the country. “We need to focus all our energies on the growth of the country.”

Earlier, the chairman congratulated the nation on 72nd Independence Day.

Published in Daily Times, August 15th 2018.