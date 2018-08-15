Issues delay Tottenham’s move to new stadium

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur have delayed the opening of their new stadium for at least a few weeks because of “issues with the critical safety systems”. The Premier League club, which finished third in the standings last season, had been scheduled to play their first game at the new 62,000-capacity White Hart Lane venue on Sept. 15 against Liverpool. However, that game along with the subsequent home fixture on Oct. 6 against Cardiff and an NFL match that was scheduled for Oct. 14 have all been switched to Wembley Stadium. The club said recent testing had shown up the safety system issues, which meant test events that should have taken place on Aug. 27 and Sept 1 cannot be held. “At the start of the project we asked for your support during what we knew would be a complex and challenging build and now we ask for your continued patience,” club chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement.

Published in Daily Times, August 15th 2018.