Nine arrested, weapons recovered

Islamabad Police have arrested nine outlaws including four members of a dacoit gang and recovered valuables and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.He said that SSP (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi assigned the task to SP (I-A) zone to ensure arrest of those involved in looting people at gun point. He constituted a team under the supervision of SHO Shams Colony police, which included Sub-Inspectors Khalid Javed and ASI Dilshan among others. The team succeeded to arrest four persons, Muhammad Yousaf, Ghulam Sakhi, Ehsan-Ullah and Gul Ikhtair, and recovered weapons from them. FIRs were registered against them at Shams Colony police station. Further investigation is underway.Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ashraf from Silaha police arrested two suspects, Anwar-Ul-Haq and Muhammad Ikram, and recovered stolen property from their possession. ASI Dost Muhammad from Karachi Company Police arrested three persons named Umer Khan, Sibghatullah and Hidayatullah.A case has been registered against the accused. SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has appreciated the overall performance of the team and directed all police officials for high vigilance against criminals.Published in Daily Times, August 15th 2018.