Nine arrested, weapons recovered

Islamabad Police have arrested nine outlaws including four members of a dacoit gang and recovered valuables and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that SSP (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi assigned the task to SP (I-A) zone to ensure arrest of those involved in looting people at gun point. He constituted a team under the supervision of SHO Shams Colony police, which included Sub-Inspectors Khalid Javed and ASI Dilshan among others. The team succeeded to arrest four persons, Muhammad Yousaf, Ghulam Sakhi, Ehsan-Ullah and Gul Ikhtair, and recovered weapons from them. FIRs were registered against them at Shams Colony police station. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ashraf from Silaha police arrested two suspects, Anwar-Ul-Haq and Muhammad Ikram, and recovered stolen property from their possession. ASI Dost Muhammad from Karachi Company Police arrested three persons named Umer Khan, Sibghatullah and Hidayatullah.

A case has been registered against the accused. SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has appreciated the overall performance of the team and directed all police officials for high vigilance against criminals.

