Sania Mirza wishes Pakistanis on Independence Day

Indian tennis star and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik’s wife Sania Mirza has extended best wishes to Pakistanis on their 71st Independence Day.

‘Indian Bhabi’ took on twitter to say ‘Happy Independence Day’ to all her fans and friends from Pakistan.

Happy Independence Day to my Pakistani fans and friends !! best wishes and love from your Indian Bhabi 🙏🏽 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 14, 2018

Sania and Shoaib, who tied knot in 2010, are expecting their first child.

Pakistan is celebrating its 71st birthday with tremendous joy and festivity. Many buildings and houses have been decorated with national colors and the country’s green and white flag.