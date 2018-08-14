Four minors drown to death in Shikarpur



SHIKARPUR: Four minors including three baby girls and one boy were drowned to death in a fish pond outside their village Faiz Muhammad Mangi, outskirts of Ghari Yasin tehsil of Shikarpur district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased, identified as Bisma (4), Barkha (5), Huma (5) and Humza (5), drowned to death in a fish pond in an attempt save a baby girl drowning in the pound on the eve of the Independence Day.

Following this, local villagers rushed towards the spot and fished out the bodies of the deceased children which were transferred to Taluka Hospital Ghari Yasin.

Doctors handed over the bodies to their relatives after making sure necessary medical and legal formalities.