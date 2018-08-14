PTI leaders barred from entering Mazar-e-Quaid

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Sindh Governor-designate Imran Ismail, were stopped from entering the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the Independence Day.

Ismail along with party leaders Haleem Adil Shaikh, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Khurram Sher Zaman reached at the founder of Pakistan’s mausoleum to offer ‘Dua’ in connection with the country’s 71st Independence Day but were stopped at the entrance owing to the protocol of Sindh Chief Minister nominee Murad Ali Shah.

The PTI delegation returned after offering Dua outside the mausoleum. They also voiced concerns over the matter terming it ‘highly irritating’.

However, the Mazar-e-Quaid management denied the reports of not allowing Ismail enter the Mazar saying the PTI leader was asked to ‘wait just for two minutes’ as the convoy of former chief minister was leaving the premises at that time.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader claimed that Sindh Governor nominee returned as ‘he was not given protocol’.