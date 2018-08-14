India extends ‘warm greetings’ to Pakistan on Independence Day

Indian High Commission in Pakistan has expressed well wishes for the people of Pakistan as they are celebrating their 71st Independence Day.

“India extends warm greetings to the people of Pakistan and extends felicitations on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day,” read a message posted from the Official Twitter handle of the High Commission.

India extends warm greetings to the people of Pakistan and extends felicitations on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day! This day reminds us of our common quest for a democratic, peaceful, and prosperous region. Best wishes to us all! pic.twitter.com/tJd8wCfjrx — India in Pakistan (@IndiainPakistan) August 14, 2018

Expressing best wishes for both the neighboring countries, it added: “This day [Independence Day] reminds us of our common quest for a democratic, peaceful and prosperous region.”

Pakistan is celebrating its 71st birthday with tremendous joy and festivity. Many buildings and houses have been decorated with national colors and the country’s green and white flag.