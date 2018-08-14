11 injured in a blast in Nushki

NUSHKI: 11 people have been injured in a blast today in Nushki, Balochistan.

Initial details have revealed that the aforementioned 11 people have seriously been injured and have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

A search operation has been launched in order to investigate the nature of the blast.

Balochistan has recently been experiencing a number of terrorist attacks including the suicide blast outside a polling station on election day resulting in the death of 31 people.

A police checkpoint in Gilgit Baltistan was also attacked on 11th August, resulting in the death of three police officials.

