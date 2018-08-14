3 died, 21 wounded in firing and fireworks during Independence day celebrations

ISLAMABAD: At least three people were killed and 21 others wounded on Tuesday in incidents related to aerial firing and fireworks display during the Independence Day celebrations in various cities across the country.

A youth has died in Five Star Chourangi area of Karachi during the fireworks display. On the other hand, aerial firing in various the cities of the country has killed one person while 11 others got injured.

In Rawalpindi, a youth was killed while eight others including a 15-year-old girl were wounded in aerials firing in different areas of the city.

Similarly, at least two people got were wounded in aerial firing in Faisalabad during Independence Day celebrations.