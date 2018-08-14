After 71 years we still haven’t learnt from our mistakes, Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: The President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif said on 71st Independence Day of Pakistan that after even after so many years of its creation Pakistan has not become a stable country.

The former CM Punjab while talking to the media asserted that the country has not achieved its full potential and is still searching for its destiny.

While commenting on the democratic situation of Pakistan, Shehbaz said that democracy in Pakistan has not become stable yet. The PML-N president stated that the ship of democracy has not come out of the storm yet and we have not learned from our mistakes.

However, he added, “I believed in the supremacy of democracy, which is why I attended the National Assembly (NA) session,” (that took place for the oath-taking of newly elected MNAs a day earlier).

Pakistan is celebrating its 71 years of independence today with traditional fervor and enthusiasm. Earlier today, a 31 gun salute took place in Islamabad and a 21 gun salute in the provincial headquarters.

A change of guard ceremony was held at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi and Iqbal’s mausoleum in Lahore, while a flag-hoisting ceremony was held in Islamabad.