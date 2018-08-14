Independence Day celebrations on social media

Pakistan’s 71st Independence day is being celebrated with utmost enthusiasm on social media as artists, activists and political leaders have been displaying their affection for the country. The following are some examples of the Independence Day social media buzz:On Pakistan's 71st Independence day, presenting you 3 of many histories of Pakistan I took, in 1 photoKot Diji fort (19th c.) Wazir Khan mosque (17th c.) & part of Derawar fort (origins 9th c.)This image celebrates the heritage of our beautiful country. Pakistan Zindabad! pic.twitter.com/6QxhG4qinw— Mobeen Ansari (@Mobeen_Ansari) August 13, 2018First draft of National anthem.#PakisTan_ZindaBad pic.twitter.com/z6JKOCZwrg— Fouzia Bhatti (@BhattiFouzia) August 13, 2018 May #Pakistan always prosper #AzadiMubarak pic.twitter.com/ap56jA0Fov— Fifi Haroon (@fifiharoon) August 13, 2018Happy Independence Day 🇵🇰 This skilled artist engraves Quaid-e-Azam’s portrait on a watermelon 🍉#AzadiMubarak #14August2018 #IndependanceDay2018 #PakistanZindabad #HumSabKaPakistan pic.twitter.com/SKDLhZqift— Danyal Gilani (@DanyalGilani) August 14, 2018#AzadiMubarak to all my fellow Pakistanis. What a beautiful day and weather it is in Karachi today. It is heartwarming to see the fellow citizens celebrating the Independence Day with full zeal, patriotism and enthusiasm. Pakistan Zindabad – #14August2018 – #IndependenceDay2018 pic.twitter.com/UWYCbegR5F— Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) August 14, 2018Happy Independence Day 💚🇵🇰 #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/pV6qWZIqk7— Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) August 13, 2018Magnificent celebration of Pakistans Independence Day in Islamabad today! Fantastic to see so many young people doing so great and so energetic performances! I hope this nation can set herself on the path to towards the prosperity and happiness that she so needs and deserves! pic.twitter.com/jdz5Uldj5m— Rolf Holmboe (@DKinPK) August 14, 2018