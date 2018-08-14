Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan on his success in General Elections

JEDDAH: The custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, made a telephone call on Monday to Pakistan’s Prime Minister (PM) to be Imran Khan.

The King congratulated Khan on his success in general elections and hoped that the bilateral relations between two states would flourish under Khan’s government.

The PTI chairman thanked the King for his telephone call and stressed that he is keen to enhance bilateral ties and achieve mutual interest.

Moreover, Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, deputy premier and minister of defense, congratulated Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain on the 71st Independence Day of the country.