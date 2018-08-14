IIUI, Centaurus Mall join hands to promote tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD: The International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) and Centaurus Mall have joined hands to promote a tree plantation drive by the name of Efforts for Green Pakistan which kicked off on Monday at its new campus, where as many as 1,335 saplings were planted.

According to the university, these saplings included olive, pine, sukh chain and Alstonia which were planted by Centaurus Mall general manager, IIUI rector, president, faculty members, administrations officers, Centaurus team crew and university students.

A ceremony to launch the drive was attended by Centaurus GM Irfanul Haque, IIUI Rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai, IIUI President Dr Ahmad Yousaf Al-Draiweesh and other high ups of the both sides.

Irfan ul Haque said that plants were the guarantee of a safe environment in future. He hailed IIUI for its service to society and added that due to importance of the institution, the Centaurus administration chose to start this campaign with IIUI.

“The Centaurus Mall Islamabad has initiated a drive of Green Pakistan under a phased programme where a number of trees are being planted at different locations,” he told.

He also conveyed the message of the owner of the Centaurus Mall and Sardar Group of Companies President Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan that he has re-iterated the dire need of plantation in Pakistan and said that realisation of this factor by every segment of the society is very imperative so that every citizen can play his or her respective role in this drive.

Dr Masoom Yasinzai spoke about his previous meeting with Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan and told that the initiative of plantation was warmly agreed by both sides. He stressed upon educational institutions to remain not only bound to books but they must come forward to address and solve the issues of society.

“Educational institutions must act as solution providers,” IIUI rector maintained.

President of the varsity Dr Ahmed Yousaf Ahmed Al Draiweesh thanked the Centaurus management and Sardar Tanveer on this noble cause.

He vowed that the university will take care of these plants and they will be a living symbol of bilateral constructive cooperation between both sides in future.

Published in Daily Times, August 14th 2018.