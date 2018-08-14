Youth Excellence Award ceremony held at HEC office

ISLAMABAD: In connection with International Youth Day 2018 and 71st Independence Day celebrations, the Youth Excellence Award distribution ceremony and launching of logo for International Students Convention 2018 was held at the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad.

The ceremony was organised by Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan, an autonomous alliance of 40 Pakistani universities.

Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services Executive Director Zafarullah Khan, Member National Assembly Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry, Muslim Youth University Rector Professor Dr Tahir Hijazi, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce former president Zafar Bakhtawari, HEC Director General Farmanullah Anjum, Inter University Consortium National Coordinator Murtaza Noor and Zahid Iqbal Chaudhry spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of effective role of youth in socio-economic development of country.

The speakers said that Pakistan currently has the largest percentage of young people ever recorded in its history; 64 percent of the total population is below the age of 30 while 29 percent remains between the ages of 15 and 29 years. This youth bulge would critically impact Pakistan as a country if not dealt with appropriately, depending on how the country invests in the youth by providing them with quality education, employment and meaningful engagement opportunities that could empower our young to unleash their potential.

The speakers emphasised that the International Youth Day 2018 demands us for provision of basic services and facilities to youth to enable them to play a significant role as active contributors to society.

“With safe spaces to engage, youth can effectively contribute towards development and promoting values of peace, tolerance, co-existence, harmony and social cohesion. The youth can serve as catalysts for the Sustainable Development Goals if they are engaged properly,” they added.

Over 30 talented youth and youth organisations were acknowledged for their valuable contribution in different spheres of life. The official logo of International Student Convention 2018 was also launched which will be hosted in Pakistan during the last week of November 2018.

The award holder youth thanked the organisers for gesture of encouragement. They vowed to continue their contribution for the betterment of Pakistani society. They also hoped that the newly elected governments would ensure fulfilment of their commitments towards youth development and empowerment in Pakistan through allocation of 4 percent of Gross Domestic Product for overall education and one percent for higher education, social inclusion of youth including participation in decision-making as well as access to quality education and health care, provision of employment and other related opportunities.

Published in Daily Times, August 14th 2018.