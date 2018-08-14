Hearing of pending references against Nawaz tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday adjourned the hearing of two remaining corruption references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family till August 15.

Accountability court Judge Arshad Malik heard the Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references and summoned the investigation officer of the cases at the next hearing.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before the accountability court for the hearing. He was brought to the court in an armoured vehicle and was taken back to Adiala Jail after the hearing. As Nawaz Sharif appeared before the court, gun shots were heard outside. “A shot was fired by an anti-riot force policeman,” officials said. “We are looking into the matter to know why the gun was loaded,” they added.

Nawaz had been summoned by the court during the last hearing on August 9.

Nawaz Sharif and Wajid Zia, the head of the joint investigation team probing the Panama Papers case, were ordered to appear again before the court on Wednesday.

Media officials also met the accountability court judge and discussed SOPs for entry of media officials in the court as per the previous routine. NAB had opposed media’s entry in courtroom during the proceedings.

Khawaja Haris, Sharif’s counsel, put forth a petition asking the court to record Zia’s statement in the Flagship reference and that there be an adjournment after. Haris, in his petition, stated that delays of no kind should be made in dispensing of justice and investigation of the remaining corruption cases.

He also wrote in the petition that he was unable to complete Zia’s cross questioning in the Al Azizia reference due to engagements with the high courts. However, the court dismissed his plea to record Zia’s statement on Monday.

