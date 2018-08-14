Members take oath in Sindh, Balochistan, KP assemblies

KARACHI/PESHAWAR/QUETTA: The inaugural sessions of newly elected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan assemblies were held on Monday, wherein MPAs-elect took oath of their offices.

In Sindh, the newly elected MPAs were administered oath by outgoing speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, following which they signed the roll in the alphabetical order.

The oath taking took place in three languages in the Sindh Assembly: Urdu, Sindhi and English. A total of 164 out of 168 members were sworn in.

Outgoing speaker Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani administered the oath to 60 incoming members of the 11th Balochistan Assembly.

Four MPAs, including Mir Naseebullah Marri, took oath as a lawmaker for the first time. In Peshawar, as many as 111 newly elected members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly took oath for the next five years during the inaugural sitting of the House on Monday. The KP assembly has a total of 124 members, with 99 of them elected to general seats, 22 on women and three on minorities seats. The Punjab Assembly session has been summoned on Wednesday at 10am.

Published in Daily Times, August 14th 2018.