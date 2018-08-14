Imran Khan poses for NA registration card picture in a borrowed waistcoat

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman on Monday borrowed a waistcoat from National Assembly employee to pose for registration card picture.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan reached the parliament wearing a white shalwar kamiz and had to ask for a waistcoat as a necessity for the photograph. The employee happily obliged by the demand and took off his waistcoat while helping the Prime Minister-in-waiting to wear it.

Imran Khan then sat on the stool for himself to be clicked.

In a brief talk with newsmen after the oath-taking ceremony at Parliament House in Islamabad, Khan said that he would celebrate Independence Day with added vigour and enthusiasm.

He said that no decision has yet been taken regarding nominee of the party for office of chief minister of Punjab.

The PTI chief attended the first session of 15th National Assembly and took oath of MNA from outgoing speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

He then signed the roll register after his name was pronounced and shook hands with the speaker.

Khan also warmly met several members of the House including Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and posed for a photograph with him.

Published in Daily Times, August 14th 2018.