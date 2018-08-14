‘PMLN and PPP will not be able to work together as opposition in the National Assembly’

Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed on Monday predicted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party will not be able to work together as opposition in the National Assembly.

While talking to media, AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed felicitated independence in a taunting way to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur RAhman as he was not part of the parliament this time.

It is pertinent to mention that outgoing NA speaker Ayaz Sadiq administered oath to 331 Members of National Assembly-elect in the 342-member house during 15th session.

On the occasion, strict security arrangements were made as at least a 1,000 security men were deployed in and outside the parliament building.

The Constitution makes it mandatory to convene NA session within 21 days of general elections.

However, elections for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of NA will be held tomorrow (Wednesday).

According to a schedule issued by NA Secretariat, the nomination papers for speaker and deputy speaker could be submitted in the office of NA secretary today (Tuesday).

Published in Daily Times, August 14th 2018.