Nadal withdraws from Cincinnati Masters for extra rest

TORONTO: World number one Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Masters as he adjusts his schedule to retain fitness ahead of his USA Open title defence. The 32-year-old Spaniard swept aside Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim his 80th career title with victory at the Rogers Cup in Toronto on Sunday. “I am very sorry to announce that I won’t be playing in Cincinnati this year,” Nadal wrote on Twitter late on Sunday. “No other reason than personally taking care of my body and trying to keep as healthy as I feel now.” Nadal’s withdrawal leaves world number two Roger Federer, who skipped the Toronto event, as the highest seed in Cincinnati. The USA Open starts on Aug. 27 in New York.

Published in Daily Times, August 14th 2018.