Imran’s olive branch

Imran Khan’s seeming transition from so-called political naïf to elder statesman ought to be good news for Pakistan. Indeed, in a much-needed goodwill gesture, the Prime Minister-elect has invited the two main opposition parties to his oath-taking ceremony.

This is a positive development. Not least because it offers an inkling as to how the Khan government will conduct itself. The PTI chief has already assured both the PPP and PMLN that the new set-up will fully cooperate in redressing reservations regarding last month’s polls.

That being said, much depends on the opposition and their willingness to embrace this early promise of reconciliatory politics. Thus far, the PPP appears to be ready to play ball. Moreover, the PTI’s request that Kursheed Shah withdraw from the race for speaker of the National Assembly appears not to have fallen entirely on deaf ears. For while the PPP leader has understandably conveyed the message that it would be problematic to throw the towel in at this late stage — he may or may not be open to his party “quietly” supporting the PTI candidate.

Even the PMLN appears amenable to Imran’s charms. Sort of. Meaning that Shehbaz Sharif is said to be happy for his parliamentarians to witness Kaptaan’s moment of crowning glory. Similarly, he is keen to develop a working relationship with the PTI-led coalition at both the Centre and in the Punjab. Yet the sticking point for both is the elder Sharif; who since being appointed PMLN Quaid-for-life, a controversial move in itself, insists on having the final world on party affairs. In fact, the latter wants to pursue the path of agitation. Yet this will simply fuel the politics of revenge; threatening to place the ambitions of one man above the national interest. In short, no good can come of this.

The time has therefore come for Shehbaz to do or dare. That is, he has to decide whether the PMLN’s primary function is to uphold familial loyalty or to serve the citizenry. Though certain quarters contend this is more or less a moot point. For the party president understands that if the show is to go on then he must look to the future; even if this means swallowing his pride. After all, there are already rumours of an emerging forward bloc within the PMLN that is willing to throw its weight behind the PTI candidates for the speaker and deputy speaker in the Punjab Assembly. If true, this should in no uncertain terms signal to the elder Sharif that, as far as he is concerned, the party is over. Quite literally.

None of which is wholly unexpected. Such manoeuvrings are part and parcel of politics in Pakistan; where fealty is only as strong as the will to hold on to power. This is a lesson that must, too, be learned by Imran. For while his endeavours to heal parliamentary rifts from the get-go are appreciated — he must not allow himself to be hoodwinked into placing unconditional trust in those who until very recently wanted to see both he and his party come undone. This also holds true when it comes to the electable turncoats accommodated within PTI ranks.

That being said, Kaptaan has undertaken an important first step. It remains to be seen if the opposition will do the needful to meet him halfway. *

Published in Daily Times, August 14th 2018.