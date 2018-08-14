Bayern’s Alaba escapes ligament damage

MUNICH: Bayern Munich defender David Alaba suffered a bruised knee bone in Sunday’s 5-0 German Supercup win over Eintracht Frankfurt with scans ruling out ligament damage, the Bundesliga club said on Monday. Austria left back Alaba sustained the injury to his left knee in a collision with Frankfurt defender Danny Da Costa late in the match. “The joint will be rested and handled daily by the medical team. The healing process will be looked at on a day-to-day basis to determine when Alaba will be able to return to training,” Bayern said in a statement. Bayern completed the match with 10 men as they had used up all three substitutions. Last season’s German champions were already up 4-0 thanks to Robert Lewandowski’s hat-trick and a Kingsley Coman strike. They added a fifth through Thiago Alacantara. Nico Kovac’s side begin their Bundesliga campaign against Hoffenheim on Aug. 24.

Published in Daily Times, August 14th 2018.