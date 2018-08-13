Chinese general calls on Army Chief Bajwa

Commander Chinese People’s Armed Police General Wang Ning called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two discussed the matters related to common interest and regional security.

The Chinese general also lauded Pakistan Army’s efforts towards peace in the region.

The two also discussed ‘proposals to increase bilateral cooperation in fields of counter terrorism, security training and sharing of experience’, the statement added.