‘We’ll see’, Barcelona respond to possible Pogba transfer

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu on Monday said that the club will see if they need the services of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Upon a question regarding Pogba, Bartomeu said that “I never speak about specific names, you know it.”

He added that the club has a few names, is considering them, but won’t reveal out of respect for the players and the clubs they are signed with currently.

Refusing to utter Pogba’s name, Bartomeu continued: “This player is in his team and playing a competition. There are still 20 days left, we will see which players can leave and which players can come. We’ll see.”

Speculation about Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United continues to mount amid reports in the British media that the midfielder is afraid he will be punished if he says the wrong thing.

The France World Cup winner, who moved to Old Trafford in 2016 in a $114 million transfer deal, has been linked with another big-money move, to Barcelona, following a series of apparent fallouts with United manager Jose Mourinho.

But the 25-year-old was made captain for his club’s Premier League opener against Leicester City and was praised by Mourinho for his performance.

However, a post on Pogba’s Instagram account shortly after the game fuelled continuing speculation that he is still far from settled at Old Trafford.