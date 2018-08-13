13 miners trapped in Sanjdni coalmine explosion, 7 bodies recovered

QUETTA: In a explosion in a coalmine in Sanjdi last night, 13 coal miners became trapped as the mine caved in. 7 dead bodies have been recovered till now.

Balochistan Chief Inspector of Mines Iftkhar Ahmed has informed the media that the rescue operation remains underway to recover the 6 other workers trapped in the mine who are also presumed to be dead.

The workers got trapped in a tunnel 4000 ft deep and it remains unclear what caused the explosion, but it is pertinent to remember that natural explosions in coal mines are common place as methane comes in contact with a heat force.

However, several questions have been raised regarding the adherence to the necessary safety protocol for workers in coal mines as such incidents have become frequent.

Read more: 16 coal miners die in gas explosion in Quetta