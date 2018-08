ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has announced that the government has decided to free 30 Indian prisoners on independence day in a gesture of good will.

The Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said that the decision has been taken on humanitarian grounds as 27 of the 30 prisoners are Indian fishermen.

The Foreign Office also expressed hope of a reciprocation from the other side of the border.

Pakistan is to celebrate its 71st independence day on 14th August.