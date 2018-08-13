The party has finalized all decisions: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry while speaking to the media prior to the NA session said that the party has finalized all decision regarding the cabinet and minister positions.

Fawad Chaudhry also said that they are willing to work with the opposition for the prosperity of Pakistan and that his party intends to deliver on the promises they have made.

He also asserted that the opposition should substantiate its rigging claims because the copies of form-45 in all constituencies have been made available by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) online.

The vice president of PTI Shahid Mehmood Qureshi also reiterated that his party will work tirelessly for the country and that Imran Khan’s residence after taking the office of prime minister will be decided soon.

PTI’s ally Sheikh Rasheed also spoke to the media after taking oath thanking his voters in his home constituency in Rawalpindi.

He said that the government is willing to work together with the opposition, however, he also stressed the alliance of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim Legue-Nawaz (PML-N) will not last long.

PPP Senator Rehman Malik also said that the opposition was completely willing to work with the government, however, the politics of abuse in terms of maligning rivals must eb brought to an end.