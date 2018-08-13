Police officer rapes 20 year old in Lahore, residents of area caught and beat him up

LAHORE: A police officer, who is associated with the specialised Anti-Riot Police Unit (ARPU) and was stationed at Police Lines in Shamke Bhattian area, has allegedly raped a 20-year-old girl here in the city’s Manga Mandi area.

A first information report (FIR) had been filed over the sexual assault against him. According to the authorities, the alleged sexual predator was identified as constable Azhar Shakoor.

According to the reports, the alleged rapist broke into the house of his neighbour, the 20-year-old survivor, and sexually abused her. When the girl cried for help, the residents of the area heard her, intervened, and beat him up.

After the residents had beaten up well, they handed him over to the police, whereafter he was transferred to a local hospital for his injuries.

According to the police, the FIR was filed after a medical test of the survivor was completed.