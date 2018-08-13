Under WWF-Pakistan, Rung Dou campaign aims to plant 1.4m trees this year

LAHORE: Pakistan is suffering heavily owing to an alarming increase in loss of forests.

Deforestation has become a serious issue in the country and the figures are frightening. Pakistan has lost approximately 43,000 hectares of forests and with such facts; it has the highest deforestation rate in Asia. Therefore, the emission of greenhouse gases is rapidly increasing.

According to a report conducted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Pakistan falls under the category of forest deficit countries. In recent years, the country’s forest cover has declined to two percent. Even this is disappearing quickly unless expeditious action is taken against illegal logging.

As per World Wildlife Fund Pakistan (WWF), more than 61,000 hectares of forest land has been transformed into barren terrain, mostly for commercial use.

WWF-Pakistan Director General Hammad Naqi Khan while talking exclusively to Daily Times, said that WWF Pakistan is planning to launch a massive plantation drive campaign to tackle this issue. Rung Dou aims to plant 1.4 million trees in one year’s time initiating from tomorrow (Tuesday).

He said that WWF Pakistan promotes sustainable forest ecosystems to benefit from biodiversity. The organisation has implemented sustainable forest management which includes enhanced forestry planning and monitoring systems. These initiatives by the international non-governmental organisation tend to encourage the plantation of various indigenous species of trees which can help resolve the issues of climate change, deforestation and pollution.

Rung Dou campaign will bring several benefits as it is meant to have a positive impact on the environment of Pakistan. According to a study by WWF, one hectare of forest cover comprises of 1,000 plants. And a total of 1.4 million plants will contribute 1,400ha to the country’s current forest cover.

Hammad Naqi Khan said, “When we speak about addressing environmental challenges, often the suggested solutions require policy changes at government level. But what sets this campaign apart is that this time, the masses are in control to bring about a measurable change by a simple act of planting a tree. Through Rung Dou Pakistan, we are encouraging individual action to plant trees in cities and villages across length and breadth of the country. WWF-Pakistan is stressing on only planting indigenous trees, which not only provide a shelter to various birds and insect species but benefit local ecosystems as well. I also appeal to citizens to plant more trees this year and help raise awareness about this cause.”

He further said that deforestation is a global issue. It is clearing the Earth’s forests on an enormous scale, which also causes damage to the quality of land. The Bonn Challenge is a global effort which aims to restore 150 million ha of the world’s deforested land by 2020 and 350 million ha by the year 2030. Under this campaign, Pakistan has made a dedication of 2 percent increase in its forest resources.

According to WWF, a single tree has the capability to absorb 50 pounds of carbon dioxide each year. The Rung Dou campaign will plant 1.4 million trees which will have the tendency to absorb at an average of 70 million pounds of carbon dioxide. This initiative will not only have a positive impact on our environment but it will generate 5,600 man-days of employment for the local people of Pakistan.

By looking over the past year’s climatic circumstances, “we cannot simply ignore the abnormal fluctuations in temperature, dry weather, scorching heat waves and ultimately receiving fewer rainfall. There is a need for extensive awareness and environment protection campaigns”, he said.

The government and public bodies must work together to address deforestation. The government of Pakistan must introduce environmental-friendly policies and it should facilitate such campaigns. And as the citizens of this nation, it is our duty to participate in such initiatives. It is important to promote such campaigns to create interconnectedness between trees and human beings and it is the best way to win this fight against the alarming issue of climate change and deforestation, he mentioned.

Published in Daily Times, August 13th 2018.