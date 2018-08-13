‘Those involved in aerial firing, one-wheeling on Independence Day anniversary will be jailed’

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hassan Askari said that on the occasion of Independence Day anniversary, fool proof security arrangements must be provided to ensure the security of life and property of the public and special attention must be given to the security of Independence Day celebrations.

He further said that in present circumstances every necessary step must be taken to ensure peace and no stone should be left unturned in implementing the security plan. He said that along with public places, special attention should be given to security of sensitive places. He ordered that all the processions must be monitored through closed circuit television cameras and that the police authorities must be physically present in the field to monitor security arrangements. He directed that special arrangements be made for ensuring the smooth flow of traffic at Murree and other historic and recreational places. All possible steps should be taken for the protection of life and property of the masses and all the resources be utilised in this regard, he added.

Caretaker chief minister directed to adopt all available resources in order to ensure safety for life and property of public on Independence Day. Likewise, he ordered to derive a comprehensive traffic plan for a smooth flow of traffic in all the cities. Senior police officers of security and traffic are directed to monitor all arrangements by themselves.

Caretaker CM further shared that one wheeling and aerial firing was not allowed and strict action will be taken against violators. Dr Hassan Askari directed police and administration to book into account those who will be involved in one wheeling and aerial firing.

Dr Askari also expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Saraiki writer, critic and poet Professor Shamim Arif.

In his condolence message, he extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Published in Daily Times, August 13th 2018.