Is Alhamra the only free-of-cost platform providing quality entertainment to masses?

Various cultural institutes claim to provide quality entertainment, but hardly any of these institutes fall true to these claims.

Musical tributes to legends, exhibitions, ghazal nights and seminars hosted by guest speakers are some of the event that people enjoy being at and Lahore Arts Council seems to be the only institute offering just that.

LAC arranged an evening with the renowned musician Anwar Rafi recently. Anwar Rafi performed on “Janu Sun Zara” which was met with immense applause. Anwar paid a rich tribute to legendary singer Muhammad Rafi by singing his song “Dil Jo Na Keh Saka”.

Separately, an exciting exhibition coupled with a talk session was held at Alhamra Art Gallery on August 4, in which Lahore Students Union (LSU) celebrated their 5th year anniversary. This community service platform is helping thousands of young individuals make their stories count. The event was an art exhibition designed to create awareness about the sheer talent the kids at their partner underprivileged schools and orphanages have demonstrated over the past years as well as to showcase the creativity of the transgender community and other beneficiaries through various skills they have mastered over time. The keynote speaker of the event was Justice (r) Nasira Iqbal who talked about the importance of community service and her experience of working with LSU. It also featured speeches and panel discussions by LSU partners and volunteers to highlight the work done by them through various programmes.

Alhamra every Thursday arranges Gosha-e-Gayan. On its 15th session, the keynote speaker was famous producer and director Shahzad Rafique, who shared his life experiences and his thoughts about the Pakistani film industry. He talked about the past and the present of the industry. During his address, he said that he was very hopeful for a bright future of “our films because we have a lot of talented people”.

Alhamra Executive Director Captain (r) Atta Muhammad Khan addressed the media and said that today when everything has a price, LAC provides quality entertainment free of cost. He further said that “we should always remember our identity. We should stick to our ground and try to serve the nation on an individual basis, since we all represent Pakistan. We should promote nationalism and Islamic values because these are the foundations of our great country”.

Lastly, Atta Muhammad Khan said that Alhamra has always tried to portray the message of strong national values and successfully spreads them all over the world.

Alhamra Information Officer Samreen Bukhari said, “We at Alhamra know how to create a room for entertainment for our public. It is our top priority to arrange best quality entertainment with no price and for that, we arranged so many musical events like evenings with different famous singers, qawwali nights, Sufi nights, etc. We put in hours of our blood, sweat and tears for arranging quality events for the public.”

