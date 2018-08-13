Vendors selling Independence Day merchandise experience high sales

Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming 71st Independence Day, as celebrations will be done with patriotic zeal and enthusiasm in the provincial metropolis.

Like every year, major markets, roads, buildings and recreational places of the city have already been decorated with national flags and multicoloured lights.

On Sunday, people of all age groups were seen on major roads and markets of the city while buying celebratory items for decorating their houses, motorbikes, cycles and cars especially. They remained busy in purchasing national flags, caps, stickers, badges, buntings, t-shirts and posters of national heroes who actively participated in the Pakistan Movement. Meanwhile, the sale of celebratory items remained high over the weekend.

Independence Day celebrations are always a good time for these vendors as they get to sell a lot of merchandise and items related to this anniversary. Special temporary stalls have been set up at every nook and corner of city selling celebratory items.

The items are being sold on different prices depending upon their quality and size. Small and medium size national flags are being sold in the market from Rs 200 to Rs 700, large size flag price ranges from Rs 1,000-Rs 3,000. The rates of badges are falling between Rs 10 to Rs 80, t-shirts Rs 350-Rs 1,000, caps Rs 100 to Rs 280, horns Rs 20-Rs 200.

Shopkeepers said that a good number of people are visiting their shops ahead of the Independence Day and their sales remained high on the weekend. They said that people are very enthusiastic and passionate for purchasing celebratory items to mark Independence Day.

A large number of organisations are also holding several ceremonies in this regard.

Published in Daily Times, August 13th 2018.