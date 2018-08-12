2 killed as unidentified assailants open fire at vehicle in Naundero

LARKANA: At least 2 people were killed in Naundero taluka in Larkana on Sunday as unidentified assailants opened fire on a vehicle.

Police said that unidentified gunmen opened indiscriminate fire on a vehicle returning from a marriage ceremony in Naundero, resulting in death of 2 passengers.

The victims, identified as Aslam alias Asloo Chandio and his driver Dilsher Chandio, were rushed to Government Hospital in Naundero where they succumbed to gunshots.

According to the police, one of the victims, Aslam Chandio, was recently released from jail after facing imprisonment on charges of murder, armed robbery and other crimes.

Police further said that Aslam also had multiple disputes with people of different communities and was involved in snatching bikes and other valuables in Larkana district.

He was living in a village near Agani located in the limits of Mahotta police station. They further added that Aslam’s father was also a cop.

No case was filed till filing of this report, while the bodies were handed over to the victim’s cousin after fulfillment of legal formalities.

In a separate incident, Police in Larkana killed notorious dacoit Ali Gohar Shaikh in an encounter near Arab Pir area.

Police further said that Gohar was involved in armed robbery, kidnapping and murder of several people, including three gunmen in 2012 of the then SSP Khairpur.