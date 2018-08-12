Six killed in firing exchange between two groups in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Six people including two women were killed and two wounded on Sunday in a firing exchange between two groups in Rajar area of the city.

According to the reports, a quarrel between two men identified as Qalander Shah and Sabir Shah led to firing exchange between the groups which resulted in the unfortunate incident.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Charsadda Basheer Ahmed stated the deceased, who have been identified as Qalandar Shah, his wife Gul Rukh, Sabir Shah, Anwar Shah, Ahmed Shah and Navi Gul, were all relatives.

The informed that the injured were moved to a hospital in Peshawar while the deceased were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Three people have been arrested in relation to the incident whereas an investigation is underway, police added.