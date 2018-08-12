Owing to overbooking PIA flight left 70 Hajj pilgrims behind

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Karachi to Jeddah departed on Sunday and reportedly left behind 70 Hajj pilgrims.

According to the reports, PIA had overbooked the Hajj flight so they had to leave 70 pilgrims behind. However, the PIA spokesperson stated that the remaining passengers will depart for Saudi Arabia in the night.

The company had issued more tickets than the seats on the plane so they had to leave the pilgrims. They were informed of this ‘new’ development at the check-in counter.

PIA’s management informed that there were too many passengers so they had to leave some behind. However, the management said they will try to accommodate the passengers on the 10 pm flight.

On the other hand, the offloaded passengers got infuriated and staged a protest at Jinnah International.

