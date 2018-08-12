LARKANA: A notorious decoit Ali Gohar Shaikh was killed on Saturday night in an encounter that took place at Arab Pir area of the city, stated the police official Waleed.

An amount of one million was announced for the facilitator of his arrest. According to the police, the gangster was an associate of a notorious gang of dacoits headed by Nazroo Narejo and Pathan Narejo, the other associates are still in large number.

In 2012 Shaikh had murdered six police personnel in Khairpur and Larkana out of which three were gunmen of the then SSP Khairpur. The martyred included Bashir Jamro, Ghulam Nabi, and Sobhal Malah.

The late decoit had been wanted by the Larkana & Khairpur police for more than 30 cases of heinous nature which include abduction for ransom & murders. Ali Gohar was residing in Shah Belo (Jungle).