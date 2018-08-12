Many parts of Karachi face power outage on Sunday

KARACHI: Many areas of the metropolis suffered power outage on Sunday morning after a high tension line tripped.

The monsoon rain which has been showering overnight is still continuing in the city while several residential areas are facing electricity outage which has reportedly been lasting for more than four hours.

The affected areas include North Nazimabad, Federal B. Area, Landhi, Korangi, Lines Area, Lyari, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, DHA Phase 2, Clifton and Malir.

Power supplier K-Electric, citing the tripping issue, said that its teams were working on power restoration.

“Power supply to few parts of Karachi is currently affected due to EHT tripping. Teams are fully mobilized & restoration process is underway with few affected areas already restored, K-Electric informed via Tweet.

We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused & thank you for your patience during this time,” it further added.