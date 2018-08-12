Local stage actor Akram Udas escapes alleged assassination attempt

GUJRANWALA: Local stage actor Akram Udas escaped an assassination attempt on Saturday night here near Mandiala Morr, the authorities informed citing the claims made in a subsequent first information report (FIR) filed with police.

According to the police, armed suspects opened fire at the actor’s vehicle, which sustained at least six bullets. However, the actor remained unharmed while the unidentified gunmen managed to escape.

In the FIR filed at Cantt police station, Udas has accused a producer at Lahore’s Mehfil Theatre for being the facilitator behind the attack.

The stage actor claimed that he had received a threatening call earlier over his refusal to work with the said producer.