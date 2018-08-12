Ruet-e-Hilal Committee session to be held today for Zil-Hajj moon sighting

The session of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for the Zil-Hajj moon sighting is expected to be held today.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasted that if the moon will be sighted on Sunday evening, Eid-ul-Azha in Pakistan will be celebrated on August 22.

The Zil-Hajj moon is expected to be born on Saturday afternoon and will be visible on Sunday evening, the MET claimed on August 10.

However, in Saudi Arabia, the moon was sighted on Saturday evening and the Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on August 21.

Moreover, the UAE is likely to observe Eid-ul-Azha on August 22, which would provide a combined Eid holidays with a long weekend.

Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th day of Zil-Hajj, which is the last month of the Islamic calendar. The Islamic event commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) willingness to sacrifice his son to seek God’s blessings and show obedience to Him.