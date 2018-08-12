PTI close to gaining majority in National Assembly

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as the biggest party in the National Assembly after the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP)’s notification of the reserved seats on Saturday.

After the notification, the party leads in the National Assembly with 158 seats after allocation of 28 reserved seats for women and five for minorities.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stands second with 82 seats. The former ruling party has bagged 16 reserved seats for women and two for minorities, with third place going to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) with 53 seats. The PPP has been allocated nine reserved seats for women and two for minorities.

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) is ranked at fourth place with 14 seats in the House, including two reserved seats for women and one for minorities.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P)’s tally has surged to seven seats in the National Assembly after being allocated one reserved seat for women. The Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) share stands at five seats, after bagging one reserved seat for women.

The Balochistan National Party (BNP) has been allocated one reserved seat for women, taking its total tally of seats to four. Awami Muslim League, Jamhoori Watan Party and Awami National Party have one seat each in the National Assembly.

In Punjab, the PTI has offset the PML-N majority and emerges as the top party after the allocation of reserved seats. The PTI is now the biggest party in the Punjab Assembly with 179 seats. It has been allocated 33 reserved seats for women and four for minorities in the provincial legislature.

Meanwhile, the PML-N’s total tally in Punjab Assembly has reached 164 after bagging 30 reserved seats for women and four for minorities. The PPP is ahead of others in the Sindh Assembly with 97 seats. It has been allocated 17 reserved seats for women and 5 for minorities. The PTI stands second in Sindh with 30 seats after bagging five reserved seats for women and two for minorities in the Sindh Assembly.

In Balochistan Assembly, the BAP has emerged as the largest party with 20 seats. It has been allocated four reserved seats for women and one seat for minorities. The MMA is in second place in Balochistan Assembly with 10 seats. It has been given twi reserved seats for women and one for minorities. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PTI remains at the top with 84 seats. It has been allocated 16 reserved seats for women and seven for minorities. In second place is MMA with 13 seats.

Published in Daily Times, August 12th 2018.