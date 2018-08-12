PTI nominates Imran Ismail as Sindh governor

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday nominated Imran Ismail as Sindh governor after party chairman Imran Khan formally sanctioned his name.

Following the sanctioning of his candidacy by the party’s chairman, Ismail said: “I have been given a massive responsibility. I will take all the parties together and move forward.” He said that the PTI and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P)-led opposition in Sindh would field their candidates for chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker.

“The name of the opposition leader has been decided,” he said. “For the rest, we are consulting with MQM and GDA.”

When asked if he would reside in the Governor House, Ismail said: “We will follow the party policy. The expenses of the Governor House will be reduced.”

Earlier, the PTI nominated Asad Qaiser as for the slot of National Assembly speaker, and Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar as the Punjab governor. Prior to that, it named Mehmood Khan for the slot of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministe.

