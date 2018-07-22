ISPR asks SC to take action against Justice Siddiqui

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Sunday requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take action against Justice Siddiqui for levelling ‘serious’ allegations against the country’s institutions.

ISPR issued a statement asking the SC to probe the matter and take action accordingly against Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Justice Shaukat Siddiqui, who had claimed that other state institutions, including the country’s intelligence agencies, were 50 percent responsible for current situation in the country today.

“In order to safeguard the sanctity and credibility of the state institutions, the Supreme Court of Pakistan is requested to initiate appropriate process to ascertain the veracity of the allegations and take actions accordingly,” ISPR said in a official statement.

On the other hand, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar took notice of Justice Siddiqui’s statements and summoned a record to that end.

“I am extremely disappointed to hear statements of a Islamabad High Court judge. As the head of the judiciary, I can assure you that the we are under no external pressure to do our job,” Justice Nisar said.

CJP added that such statements are utterly unacceptable and that the SC will take legal action against Justice Siddiqui