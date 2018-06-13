ECP constitutes 30 teams to monitor rules violation

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday constituted as many as 30 monitoring teams to observe and take actions against election violations in Lahore district.

All these monitoring teams include Grade-17 officers of different departments of the government of Punjab. The ECP has also issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, two monitoring teams were constituted in every constituency of provincial assembly of Punjab and the teams would also monitor the corresponding National Assembly constituencies.

There are total 30 provincial and 14 National Assembly seats in the district of Lahore and the ECP has already issued a code of conduct for participants of the general elections.

The ECP has also authorised the monitoring teams to monitor election campaigns of candidates and political parties.

The monitoring teams constituted by the ECP have also been authorised to nominate officers for the purpose of deciding complaints regarding any violation by a candidate or a political party of any provision of the prescribed rules.

A complaint of any violation regarding election campaign of a candidate or the political party could also be registered before the monitoring concerned team who would take action against it.

Published in Daily Times, June 13th 2018.