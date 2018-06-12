Interim govt commits to hold transparent polls, assures to overcome load shedding

ISLAMABAD: The Interim Federal Minister Ali Zafar on Tuesday said that 22,000 megawatt electricity is being produced but the load shedding in the country is due to transmission lines problems.

Caretaker Minister for Power Syed Ali Zafar along with Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akbar, in a joint press in Islamabad on Tuesday, expressed their commitment for transparent election.

They assured their fully support to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold free, fair and peaceful elections.

He further said that 21,000 to 22000 megawatts electricity is being produced presently which is against the demand of 23,000 to 24,000 MW, facing a shortfall of 2000 MW. He said that the country has a total installed capacity of 28,000 MW.

The minister said that the load-shedding causes were observed earlier this month which were mainly about the extreme shortage of water in dams and Port Qasim and Balloki power plant developed technical problems and caused over 5000 MW power reduction in the national grid.

He assured that with the passage of time electricity demand and supply gap will almost be zero in the current month and the power generation will be increased next month and load-shedding will be totally overcome.

Dr Shamshad said that the caretaker government will not make any agreement or negotiations with IMF. She, however, said the caretaker setup will take care of the macroeconomic challenges being faced by the country.