COAS returns to Pakistan after Afghanistan visit

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa returned from a visit to Afghanistan on Tuesday, during which official of both countries agreed to enhance cooperation for peace and stability in the region.

During the visit, COAS had one-on-one meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, chief executive Abdullah Abdullah and commander Resolute Support Mission (RSM) General John Nicholson.

COAS congratulated Afghan authorities on recent peace initiatives especially in respect of the Holy month of Ramadan and Eid and wished that these steps gain permanence ultimately leading towards a long-lasting peace.

The discussions encompassed wide range bilateral issues and the ongoing efforts of both countries for peace in Afghanistan. Furthermore, measures needed to check rise of ISIS and the issue of terrorists taking benefit of the porous border to indulge in terrorism, smuggling and drug trafficking, being often networked together came under discussion.

COAS further said that after achieving relative peace and stability in Pakistan, gaining socio-economic prosperity is our focus. He said that recently agreed Afghan-Pak Action Plan for Peace and Stability (APAPPS) is expected to bring more cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

While referring to border fencing, COAS said that this is an obstacle for checking terrorists’ activities entering our territory.

Afghanistan President thanked COAS for his visit and recent security initiatives undertaken for peace and stability by Pakistan. The president shared contours of his vision about regional development, efforts to extend ongoing temporary ceasefire and steps related to creating conditions for reconciliation.

Both sides agreed that results of the efforts made through bilateral initiatives are important and the continuity of the process to achieve the end state objectives is also important.

While talking to Commander RSM, the COAS said that Pakistan desires that US/ NATO forces must succeed and leave behind a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, upon arrival at the presidential palace, COAS was presented guard of honour. Foreign Secretary, DG ISI, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Afghanistan and other senior officials accompanied the COAS while Afghan NSA and senior ministers including NDS joined Afghan delegation.